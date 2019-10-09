One year later and a mother is still mourning the death of her 7-year-old daughter.
“I really miss her, and I mean, they really took a part of me,” Danish McNeal said.
Purple, her daughter’s favorite color, is all around their home exactly one year after Zaniyah Burns was shot and killed in Flint.
“I'm used to having her and all my kids together so them not together is weird,” McNeal said.
McNeal says Zaniyah’s death has created a hole in her life.
She and her family sticking together, even holding a candle light vigil for Zaniyah to help them through it.
“Trying to get each other lifted, because this was a really big loss,” McNeal said.
Her mother says Zaniyah was getting ready to take a bath inside her home on West Austin street when a suspect opened fire on her house, hitting and killing the 7-year-old.
Police said the girl's uncle may have been the intended target, but she was the one that was hit.
A little girl who loved her family and stuffed animals who lost her life that night.
“She was always happy, so we just kind of tried to stay positive,” McNeal said. “Stay in her spirits instead of it being so sad even though it is. We're just trying to stay like she would be.”
And even though nothing can bring her back her family celebrates her tonight and every night with love.
“I love seeing all the love,” McNeal said. “That’s just what she was about. She was just lovely.”
Shortly after Zaniyah's murder police arrested Jamil Griggs who was 17-years-old at the time.
His trial is scheduled to begin next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.