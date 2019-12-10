A Mid-Michigan family is collecting blood donations as a way to pay it forward after donated blood saved their loved one.
Chuck Dudinetz worked for Dow Chemical for 32-years before retiring. Sarah, his daughter, remembers the day he almost lost his life.
“My dad was in the attic of our barn with he actually fell through the floor and fell about 10 feet into solid concrete,” Sarah said.
Sarah said doctors had to operate on Chuck twice to save his life.
“I watched him receive six pints of blood. And I had never seen anyone receive blood before,” Sarah said.
Chuck made a full recovery and now Sarah is inspired to donate herself.
She is part of the Miss America organization and her platform is to get people to donate blood.
“It literally does save lives. I think we hear that so much but being able to witness it first hand is so amazing. And I think no kid should ever have to sit in the hospital with their parents and wonder if they’ll have a mom or dad the next day. And I think a blood donation could change that,” Sarah said.
Sarah has already hosted a couple of blood drives. Her goal is to get to 60 pints and so far, they have received 33.
To help Dudinetz family reach their goal, they will be hosting a blood drive at Meridian High School on Friday, Dec. 27.
