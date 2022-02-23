The city of Flint, friends, and family gave their final goodbyes to former mayor Woodrow Stanley on Wednesday.
The community gathered at Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church in Flint to pay their final respects and remember his legacy.
“When my grandad spoke, it was not just for him, but for the people he fought for. When he spoke, he commanded an audience without even trying. He gave hope to people when they had nothing left,” said Sasha McKenney, Stanley’s granddaughter.
Stanley was elected as the mayor of Flint in 1991 after serving eight years on the city council. He served until 2002. Years later, he became a Genesee County commissioner and a state representative.
Flags at the state Capitol were lowered in honor of Stanley on Wednesday.
