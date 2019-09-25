A barn fire Sunday left a Goodrich family stunned and heartbroken.
"It was just totally engulfed in flames."
Inside the burning barn were 28 animals like River, Bella and Rosie the goats. Only two horses survived.
"I think of each one of them as part of the family,” said Tom Harris. “To lose them so fast, it was literally about 6 minutes and it was pretty much gone."
With more than 25 animals trapped inside of the burning barn, Tom said he did his best to save which animals he could.
"I came over here to this office and I knew the cat was in there with the kittens,” he said. “I kicked that door in, heavy black smoke came out. I couldn't go in. I feel pretty bad about it. There's no hiding from that. It's tragic."
"I had run up here and I found one of the cats. He was sitting over here, he was all burnt up,” said Barbara Harris. “Did he pass away? We took him to the vet and they ended up putting him down."
After losing their animals now the Harris family is cleaning up the ashes.
They'll need to rebuild their barn by winter time. A GoFundMe was started to help them rebuild.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
