A Bay County family is devastated after losing everything in a fire including their three beloved pups.
The family had just opened a new salon in Bay City and what should have been a time of celebration has now turned into a nightmare.
"Even being at the scene when I first got there it still like wasn't real, and even now it still kind of feels like a dream," said David Dawe.
For David and his wife Jennifer this house fire was no dream, but an unfortunate reality.
"You reach for small things that you take for granted and it’s not there," David said.
Earlier this week David received a call that his Essexville house was on fire. Working at the time he rushed home to find firefighters putting out the blaze.
He said the fire may have started in the basement, where sadly two of the family’s three dogs were.
"They found Charlie the poodle upstairs in the kitchen and our puppies were downstairs in their crates," he said.
All three of the family dogs perished in the fire. David said his kids are taking the loss pretty hard.
David said he’s just thankful that he, his wife and five kids were not home when the fire broke out.
"If it would have happened during the night or something, we would have been asleep, and it would have happened within feet of us. Luckily no one was there at the time,” he said.
Thankful for their lives and now picking up the pieces after losing everything.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family rebuild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.