A Flint family is displaced from their home after an overnight fire.
Officials reported heavy flames coming from the roof of a home located at 1602 Wyoming Ave. in Flint.
Everyone was able to get out of the home safely.
Fire officials said the fire started in an upstairs bedroom.
Officials said the Red Cross would be helping the family.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but officials believe it was electrical.
