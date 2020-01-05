A Bridgeport family lost their home to an overnight fire.
Crews were sent to a fire at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 in the 3300 block of King Road.
When firefighters arrived at the two-story house fire, they learned 50% of the home was involved.
All occupants inside the home escaped before firefighters arrived.
According to the Bridgeport Fire Department, flames spread quickly through the structure and consumed the grill on the side porch and caused a 20-pound propane cylinder to explode.
Due to the structure of the home with several additions and rooftops built on older rooftops, the fire was difficult to extinguish, the fire department said.
The American Red Cross was requested to help the displaced family.
Frankenmuth, Spaulding, Buena Vista, and Birch Run fire departments assisted the Birch Run Fire Department.
