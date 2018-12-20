It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas in one neighborhood that's lit up by an impressive display of lights.
For the second year in a row the Roeneke family is hosting one of the brightest spots in Mid-Michigan.
“The passion for lighting came from my dad he was always very religious in putting the lights up every year,” said Tim Roeneke. “He would outline the house just in static white and then I’ve got kids of my own now and so obviously you kind of want to pass on that tradition and here we are just a little bit more crazy than my did.”
A display that would give Clark Griswold a run for his money, the Roeneke home in Shields is decked out in pixelating LEDs that allow them to change color.
The lights bounce around and are synced up to Christmas music that people in their cars can listen to on 101.1 FM.
The whole set up and design takes the family more than one hundred hours and isn’t a cheap hobby.
“The common misconception is that is quite large when in fact you’re pretty much running like two standard hair dryers all day, you might have like 20 or 30 bucks on your bill because it’s all LEDs,” Roeneke said.
The Roeneke’s set out to create unforgettable memories for families all over Mid-Michigan but weren’t expecting anything in return.
What the Roeneke family started to notice is that cars were pulling up and would pull out their wallets for donations but they weren’t accepting any, so they started collecting to go back to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Hundreds of dollars later they say giving back to the community, charity, and spending time with family is all they could ever want for Christmas.
“We see between 100 and 130 cars over the weekend each night so it’s blown up a lot quicker than we could have ever expected,” Roeneke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.