With thousands of Michiganders getting vaccinated against the coronavirus every day, some are still hesitant to roll up their sleeves.
Now, a group of family doctors are hoping to convince them otherwise.
Some people say there isn't enough data to prove every vaccine is safe despite doctors saying they are. A newly formed group of physicians believe the trust between a family doctor and their patients could lead to more people getting vaccinated putting us one step closer to herd immunity.
"Worries that it was produced too quickly, we don't have enough data, they're worried about side effects," said Dr. Pamela Rockwell, from the University of Michigan Department of Family Medicine.
Rockwell is a member of the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, a group trying to ease this hesitancy, by calling on the state to allocate more of the COVID-19 vaccine doses to family care physicians.
"Now that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available, I think that's a perfect vehicle and vaccine that could be distributed to primary care offices and family physician offices so that we can start vaccinating our patients who might be hesitant to go to the pharmacy, or may not have the where withal to connect with their health department," Rockwell said.
She says people trust their primary care physician's recommendations and it could help to achieve herd immunity.
So, can this hesitancy prolong or hinder the end of the pandemic?
"That is my worry,” Rockwell said. “That if we're not able to reach herd immunity, somewhere between 70-80 percent of the population getting vaccinated. Until we can reach that point, this virus, like all viruses has the chance to mutate."
And if the pandemic continues for an extended period of time things could get more difficult.
"There is a chance there can be a mutant that occurs that will not respond to the vaccines we've all received already," she said.
She said the only barrier keeping vaccines from being distributed to primary care physicians at this point, is supply.
