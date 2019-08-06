Family Dollar announced its grand reopening in Saginaw on Aug. 6.
The store is located at 404 West Genesee Avenue in Saginaw.
In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include Dollar Tree merchandise.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Saginaw community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said spokesperson Jim Van Slyke. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
There will be a grand re-opening celebration for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 17.
The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples, and family fun entertainment. Also, the first 50 customers on Sat. will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.