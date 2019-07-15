Smoke detectors helped a Bay City family get out of their home safely after a fire broke out Monday morning.
Bay City Public Safety fire crews responded to a fire at 2707 Garfield Avenue around 4:05 a.m. Monday.
When crews got to the home, the people living there were already outside.
Crews were told one person was woken up by the smoke detectors and smell of smoke. That person was able to wake everyone else up and get out of the home safely.
Crews found heavy fire at the home but were able to rescue the family cat.
Fire crews believe the fire started on the porch and spread to the front of the house.
Five on-duty firefighters and five public safety officers were originally called to the scene. Portsmouth Township Fire Department also provided mutual aid.
The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
