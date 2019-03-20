A family including two children escaped a morning house fire unharmed.
Saginaw Firefighters were called to a home at 2264 S. Niagara at around 3:47 a.m. on March 20.
Saginaw Fire Chief Chris Van Loo said the fact the children had their bedroom doors closed helped them survive the fire.
It’s unclear how much damage the fire sustained, or how it started.
The investigation continued.
