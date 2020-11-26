A Thanksgiving like no other.
“It’s a very happy Thanksgiving for our family, we have a lot to be thankful for,” said Donna Johnson
That’s how Woody and Janice Swan and their daughter Donna Johnson are describing this year’s holiday.
It’ll be different for them this year both Woody and Janice contracted COVID-19 and for Woody it resulted in a serious hospitalization.
“They diagnosed him with not only COVID but also pneumonia and a pretty serious case as well,” Donna said.
He spent about 20 days away from family and away from his wife of 62 years.
“I started taking him meals up because he wasn’t eating the hospital food,” Donna said.
Woody was able to see his children and his wife over the phone.
“Miraculously he had a major turnaround and started feeling much better,” Donna said.
“Not too bad, feeling much better,” Woody said.
They believe the power of family and love made all the difference.
“I think that definitely had a huge impact on his recovery,” Donna said.
Though this year has been full of hardships, Donna also revealed she lost her job this year because of COVID, there’s so much more to be thankful for this season.
“I was pretty upset and everything, but after everything that happened with my dad, that means nothing,” Donna said.
“Hope and pray this doesn't come to them, God bless them all,” Janice said.
It’s a Happy Thanksgiving for their family after all.
