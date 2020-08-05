Kimberly Sedlar and her family lost everything in May's historic flooding in Sanford.
She says her lakefront property was destroyed leaving her family and her animals all without a home.
"Living in a camper, it started out the first couple of nights it was fun, and then after that it's a chore, it's a real chore," Sedler said.
She says luckily, they were able to get a camper and move to their second property, but that's come with its own challenges as her family tries to rebuild their lives
"Trying to take a shower and you're counting how many seconds you can be in the shower until the water runs out,” she says. “Trying to cook , trying to do dishes, just your basic trying to survive during the day and then you have to you know get your hammer out, get your crow bar out, get the wheel barrow moving and everything over there is still a big chore."
She says the house isn't expected to even be livable for another 6 months, which means they'll be taking on a Michigan winter while still living in the camper.
"This morning was really cold,” Sedler said. “I put my long johns on, my socks and my boots to be inside because the floors are cold. I'm thinking ‘Wait a minute it's only 50 degrees out, wait until winter hits.’"
She's trying to stay positive, but with the "unknowns" so many Sanford residents are facing, it's unsettling.
"It's scary, it's a scary feeling not knowing for sure where I’m going to be living when the colder weather hits," she said.
