Mother nature brought storms to Michigan, throwing a wrench in some high school football games Thursday night.
“You can't take a chance with lightening, these kids were wearing helmets,” said Flushing football fan Greg Tunnicliff.
Some of them picked back up Friday, like the Flushing game. That was rescheduled for smack dab middle of the day.
As many head up north for Labor Day weekend. Which could mean a cancellation of plans for many. But not this couple-
“You didn’t mind coming back today?” “Oh not at all,” said Fred Luft, whose son is an Athletic Director at Detroit Country Day.
Luft said he can understand how the change of plans could be frustrating.
“I’m sure there were a lot of people that were upset, but you got to work around the weather in these situations,” he said.
And that's exactly what Arlene Giordano and Linda Goldenbogen did.
The two live in Clinton Township and made the almost two-hour drive both days. All to watch the game and see their great nephew play quarter back for Flushing.
“I wanted to see him play, it was no problem” Giordano said.
“We decided since it’s going to be nice today, we drove all the way out here today,” Goldenbogen said.
Flushing is just one of over a dozen schools across the state of Michigan that to be postponed until Friday.
