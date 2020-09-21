The woman involved in the crash that killed Douglas Daenzer was sentenced Monday to 24 months of supervised probation and just over a thousand dollars in fines.
Valaina Kolarik's license was also suspended for her role last year in the collision between Daenzer's motorcycle and her truck.
Family and friends of Daenzer were disappointed with the outcome.
"She didn't spend a day in jail,” Daenzer’s friend Mike Stebbins said. “Her fine was ridiculous. The sentence is ridiculous. It's just frustrating. I think that's the best word for it, frustrating."
In a statement to TV5, Daenzer's daughter Rachel said:
"My father was killed by Valaina Kolarik on May 18, 2019. Today was the final sentencing, however we find it to be very unfair. We believe Valaina should have to see jail time and NEVER get her license back! She has been out on bond for a year and 4 months, enjoying life,hanging out with her friends and family while we continue to suffer through this horrible nightmare. I will never get to see, talk, spend time or holidays with my father ever again.
We have 100% proof that Valaina was at fault. The accident was caught on tape, that shows she never stopped at the stop sign which also has a blinking light. When she hit my father Valaina finished pulling through the intersection, and never got out of her truck to check on him. She left my father laying there in the middle of the intersection to die! We believe that Valania Kolarik is HEARTLESS!
Love and miss my father every day!"
"They've lost their father, they've lost their husband, they've lost the patriarch of their family,” friend Jason Herbert said. “Doug was the one that took care of things in their family and they have a huge hole."
While Herbert says he will pray for Kolarik and her family, he and Stebbins feel it all could have been prevented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.