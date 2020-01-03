Shortly after Kevin Bacon was laid to rest Friday his family and friends came out here to his Swartz Creek High School to pay their final respects.
“He was robbed of so much life,” Kevin’s grandparent Grace Bacon said. “And we're robbed now because we don't have him with us.”
Police believe Kevin was killed on Christmas Eve by a man he met online.
Grace says her grandson was one of a kind.
“Everywhere he went, it was like a boat leaving bubbles behind you,” Graces said. “He left wonderful people behind him, good friends and people that liked and respected him.”
The student parking lot of Swartz Creek High School was filled with Kevin’s loved ones.
All who will miss the hair stylist described as a kind-hearted friend.
“He has a really bubbly personality,” his friend Claire Jess said. “He was very charming and funny.”
Although Kevin’s physical presence is gone, his loved ones say, he has a permanent spot in their hearts.
“I’m very proud that he’s my grandson,” Grace said.
“Love him and miss him forever,” Claire said.
