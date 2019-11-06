A day of mourning, as friends and family say their goodbyes to Bob Traxler.
The former Congressman’s funeral service was held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Bay City on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The funeral brought about fond memories of the Michigan native.
Traxler was born in Kawkawlin and attended Bay City Public Schools before going on to serve in the Michigan House of Representatives and the U.S. Congress.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955, granting him service with military honors. He liked to have fun, earning the nickname “Bingo Bob” after successfully incorporating bingo and other games of chance to be allowed for charity fundraising while in the Michigan legislature.
Traxler passed away on October 30, 2019, he was 88-year-old.
In a statement, his family said Bob Traxler was devoted to his family and the people of Michigan, and a dedicated servant to his district in the Great Lakes Bay Region of Michigan. From his district’s farmers to its union workers, Traxler connected with all, truly loving and interacting with his constituents.
His burial will be held on Mackinac island in the public cemetery.
