A family is remembering their loved one after he was killed during a robbery in Saginaw last month.
De'Tavion Favorite was killed when he confronted the person trying to rob him on February 21.
Marilyn Favorite, De'Tavion’s grandmother, said she’s going to miss his smile. She said he always made people smile.
“I’m going to miss him so much,” Marilyn said.
The 16-year-old was shot and killed after trying to stop a robbery at a Saginaw home.
De'Tavion leaves behind a one-year-old son.
“I feel like he was robbed of his life,” Marilyn said. “He didn’t get a chance to finish life with his son.”
On Monday, March 9, his family and friends gathered in front of Bethel Church in Saginaw for a candlelight vigil. They gathered at the same place De'Tavion’s brother De’quavious Southward was killed eight-years-ago, also at the age of 16.
“We came here to rejoice with them both and let them know that they still live through us,” Marilyn said.
Marilyn said he had dreams of graduating and becoming an entrepreneur. She said he wanted to take care of his family.
“He always told me, ‘granny imma own my own business and yawl just gone have to sit back’,” Marilyn said.
With De'Tavion’s life being cut short, Marilyn said she’ll never see that reality.
