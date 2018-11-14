A Mid-Michigan soldier killed while serving his country was honored by those who knew him on Wednesday.
Army Sgt. First Class Michael Cathcart was killed in action in Afghanistan on Nov. 14, 2014.
“He’s a true hero,” said Dean Treichel, deputy for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
Cathcart’s loss is felt deeply in the Bay City community.
Not a day goes by that his family and friends don’t think about him.
On the anniversary of his death, they gathered in Bay City and released river and paper lanterns as a memorial to the man who was dedicated to serving his country.
“Right after high school he joined the Army, went through the ranks, was special forces. He loved his country,” said Dawn Gruszynski, family friend.
She knew Michael since he was a baby.
“He was a funny kid, always trying to make people laugh,” Gruszynski said.
There were people who didn’t know Cathcart who attended the memorial to honor him, like Ed Nitznel.
Nitznel is in a fitness group that honors military veterans.
“Michael’s a local boy. So it’s a sad story that he gave the ultimate sacrifice so we can do the things we do out here,” Nitznel said.
Treichel said he met Cathcart’s mother just last week. He understands the sacrifice that comes with military service.
“She told me about Michael’s service and that him and I were at the same time, in fact, for the Iraq invasion. I was in the Marine Corps and Michael had inserted into Iraq and called into fire support,” Treichel said.
The family said they plan to continue this memorial event every anniversary of his death and also on his birthday in July.
“We talk about Michael every day. Never let his spirit die. We don’t want anyone to ever forget Michael Cathcart,” Gruszynski said.
Cathcart enlisted in the Army in 2001 earning several awards including three Bronze Star Medals, the Purple Heart Medal and four Army Commendation Medals.
