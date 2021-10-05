Logan Leaym was excited to serve his country when he joined the United States Navy in April of 2020.
A graduate of Carrollton High School, he reported to Afsufa, Japan in august of that year.
"He was so excited to join the navy, mom was so proud of him, dad was so proud of him. It was so neat to follow the story online of what he had chosen for his life,” said Michelle Korting, a friend of the family.
She and other Saginaw family and friends welcomed home Navy sailor, airman Logan Leaym in somber fashion.
His obituary states he died Sept. 18 in an accident while serving in Japan.
"I was literally shocked. I'm still kind of shocked. No parent should have to lose their child, especially at such a young age,” Korting said.
Leaym enjoyed playing the guitar, studying martial arts and photography. All are part of the sum of his life and were on the minds of those who knew and loved him as his remains were escorted by a military motorcade to Deisler funeral home.
"Sorrowful, painful, especially for the parents. He served our country, and we should honor all of our service men, and women,” Korting said.
Leaym died one day after his 23rd birthday.
