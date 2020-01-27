Family and friends of Douglas Denzer gathering at the Saginaw County Courthouse Monday to determine what happened on May 18th.
“It was real, simple it was either failure to yield at intersection or failure to yield at stop sign,” Douglas’ close friend Mike Stebbin said.
The 53-year-old was involved in a crash on his motorcycle that ultimately took his life.
“I lost a good friend over this,” Stebbins said. “It’s a shame, it’s a preventable accident.”
Whether the driver in the other vehicle is at fault, remains to be determined.
“I've seen a lot of accidents and people don't keep their eyes open,” Stebbins said.
But in the meantime, they're sticking together and coming out in numbers during this tough time.
“Just the outpouring support that people did for the family. For coming to support my nephew and my sister in law and my niece,” Greg Denzer, the brother of the victim, said.
And continuing to spread the message of paying attention while on the road, especially to vulnerable motorcyclists.
“I just hope people learn a lesson from this,” Stebbin said. “If it comes out the way it says it happened, if there was texting involved, we have to be more aware.”
The defendant, Valaina Kolarik is maintaining her innocence.
“My client, although she's sympathetic to the issues that arise out of this matter, she's eager to have her day in court,” attorney Rico Neal said.
As family and friends wait for justice.
“I'll wait and let the courts decide on that,” Greg said. “I doubt very highly that you can go with any innocence when you run a stop light and a stop sign at the same time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.