Family and friends of 11-year-old Addison Redman came together Monday night at the Gratiot county youth fairgrounds to honor and remember her young life, taken far too soon.
The vigil was an intense and somber occasion as you would expect.
We briefly spoke with the family and other mourners, but none wished to go on camera, choosing to keep the focus on grieving for young Addison Redman.
Police say a relative found her with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 a.m. on August 20 at her home in Arcada township.
No other details about what happened have been released but Addison is sorely missed by many.
She was very involved in the Gratiot county fair for youth, she was just wrapping up another 4-H season.
She was also was about to start 6th grade at Alma Middle School.
According to her obituary, she loved soccer and played for the Alma Strikers.
The Sheriff’s office has a person of interest in the case but haven’t said much more.
