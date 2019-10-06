Former Bay County Sheriff John Miller will never be forgotten.
“He was proud of Bay County and he was a proud sheriff and a proud veteran,” said Jody Scott, Sheriff Miller’s stepson.
At the Rivertown Funeral Chapel in Kawkawlin, family, friends, and the community remembers a fearless leader, including Scott who recalls quality time they spend together.
“We would go hunting, fishing together and spent a lot of time up North and had a great time,” Scott said.
Miller, a decorated sheriff, followed in his grandfather’s footsteps leading the department for two decades.
“That’s all he dreamed about was taking care of the community, worried about Bay County, the budget, making sure everyone was safe,” Scott said.
For Scott, a proud moment he shared with his step-father was the last election for the sheriff’s position in 2012.
“It was won by 13 votes and it was a really hard-fought election,” Scott said. “The whole family was involved. That was probably the happiest moment for my late brother, John.”
Outside Rivertown, American flags lined up as guests pile in for one last goodbye to the sheriff.
“We’re so happy for the community to come out to him. He was in law enforcement for 47 years, it was his whole life,” Scott said.
The visitation ceremony continues until 8 p.m. while the funeral is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Rivertown Chapel.
