It was a heart-breaking goodbye as friends and family gathered for the visitation of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
The Swartz Creek man was found dead last week after meeting someone through a dating app.
His death is rattling the Genesee County community and beyond.
"He would give the shirt off his own back for anybody," said Sarah Devitt.
To hear people talk about him, there's no doubt that 25-year-old Kevin Bacon had an incredible impact on those in the Swartz Creek community.
"I honestly, couldn't say anything but nice things about him," Kevin’s friend Mickaela Adams said.
Adams, his former classmate at Swartz Creek High School, said Bacon didn't just have a passion for people but also styling their hair.
"He used to work at the JCPenney salon and I always said that I wanted him to do my hair one day and apparently we never got the chance to," Adams said.
Devitt, a friend and former client of Kevin’s, said he used to do her hair.
"Not now, he would be embarrassed if my hair was like this right now," she said.
Devitt says she first met him years ago at the Center for Gender and Sexuality at U of M Flint, where he worked as a peer educator teaching students about sexual assault prevention.
"He really loved doing what he did and especially being the center for gender and sexuality, because it was kind of the best of both worlds,” Devitt said. “He got to do this prevention work but also be a part of the LGBTQ community and the safe space that we had there."
The people at the visitation say that they're so amazed to see all of the outpouring of support being shown to the family.
"The outcry and the response and the support that he's gotten nationally has been crazy and rightfully deserved," Devitt said.
