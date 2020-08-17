Complaints of delayed deliveries are beginning to surface in Mid-Michigan.
While the concern is focused on absentee voting in November, many are worried about the mail they should be receiving right now.
“I don’t get mail every day. I sometimes can go three days without getting anything in my mailbox,” said Malinda Burnash.
Burnash is just one of many concerned about mail delivery from USPS. She said she’s had mail severely delayed or completely lost.
“Don’t sabotage our mail in the midst of a pandemic and in the midst of an election year,” Burnash said.
Michigan Senator Gary Peters is leading a caucus to demand answers from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on significant operational changes he directed.
Peters feels the changes have caused serious delays for customers.
Burnash is not only worried about her mail, but she is also concerned for her 88-year-old father who relies on his mail to get medication and important bills.
“My bills and everything. I wanna make sure I get my bills in voting, I want to make sure I’m getting my ballots,” said Ralph Compton.
Compton said the last time he ordered his medication online it never showed up.
“I don’t know what’s going on. I’ve tried to talk to the manager, but it doesn’t seem like it’s not doing any good,” Compton said.
Compton said there is sometimes a delay because of an address mix-up at his local post office in Burton. He fears that an added delay could put him in a bind when it comes to paying his bills and getting his medication.
Burnash hopes they fix the mail delay sooner than later.
“I know I’m a nurse and can’t make mistakes. If I make mistakes, I could hurt someone and it’s the same thing with the mail. We’ve grown up depending on it,” Burnash said.
