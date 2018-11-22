Thanksgiving is known as a day for honoring traditions and for some families in Genesee County that includes waking up early and getting muddy before sitting down to a family dinner.
“We’re having a blast with their family getting dirty in the mud,” said Misty Smith.
Smith came out with her family to celebrate Thanksgiving in an unconventional way, by mud bogging.
Her partner, Brian Crittenden, and the kids loaded up early this morning to head to Mounds ORV Park in Mount Morris.
“There are some people that think we’re crazy,” Brian said. “Asking us why we don’t spend the holiday with her family but I told him that we will we have fun in the morning and then we eat dinner in the evening."
Haley Crittenden says this is something she looks forward to every year, even more than the turkey.
“It’s so fun, I’m so muddy, it’s our tradition and I love it,” Haley said.
Every year hundreds of people make their way to the Mounds to kick off the holiday season and they said this tradition is not for the faint of heart.
“Yeah I can make you bite your nails every now and again,” said Bob Milot. “There are some rough spots.”
Milot is another one of the people spending the holiday splashing around in the mud.
He said even though it can be a little scary, it’s great to be with his family.
“It’s nice, quality time,” Milot said.
As for Smith, she said all of the adrenaline will be topped off with a nice family meal.
“Yeah we’re going to do turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, her favorite,” Smith said. “This year we’re trying a new pecan pie cheesecake for dessert.”
