For the Rosatis, grocery stores are a family affair.
Allyssa, Jake, Dave, Chris, Suzanne and Cecilia.
"These kids, they have grown up in a grocery store,” said Suzanne, owner of Rosati’s Fresh Market. “They know everything about it and it does mean a lot to me that they're here. Just the support from them and everything that they know about it. It makes me very proud of them."
So, when Suzanne and her family saw the opportunity in April to add a Hemlock location for Rosati’s Fresh Market, they took it.
After getting the keys in July, they worked through the pandemic to open their second store.
"Very challenging,” she said. “We were, it takes a long time to fill a grocery store up. Just not getting the products that we need is our really our number one problem."
There were also challenges in getting staff, but nothing caused any long delays.
And the Rosatis have been in the grocery business for 30 years. They know what it takes.
The residents here in Hemlock are glad to finally have a grocery store. It's been a while since they've been able to shop locally.
Before Rosati's opened, people had to drive to the next township to get groceries.
Now, the parking lot is full of cars.
"Saves people time when shopping,” said shopper Ronald Graham. “They don't have to drive miles to get what they need."
"We needed it. We needed it,” said shopper Warren Hilbrandt. “ eep the township or the city here, Hemlock, going."
The other Rosati’s Fresh Market is in Prescott, but with her son getting in on the business, Suzanne can't wait to open more.
