A family is still coming to terms with the unexpected death of their loved one on New Year’s Day.
He was killed while crossing Williamson Road in Bridgeport Township.
There aren’t any street lights in the area and his family is hoping his death can lead to a change that will make the area safer.
Clyde Gill would have been 24-years-old on Monday, Jan. 7.
“We did everything together when we were younger. Skating, I remember that. Video games, the Nintendo,” said Kaileah Gill, sister.
Clyde’s family and friends honored him at the site of his death on Jan. 7.
“Super emotional. I can’t stop crying all the time. I literally feel like I’ve cried every tear I have right now. I’ve cried all the tears I can, seriously. They won’t come out no more. It’s sad, it really is. But he knows. He knows,” Kaileah said.
There are still large pieces of debris left at the scene of the crash.
“Clean up the car parts that hit him. That’s disrespectful. If anybody else would’ve passed on they’d have had it cleaned already,” said Michelle Crisman, friend. “We’re honoring him here tonight because we love him and cherish him. That’s the way he wanted it. He wouldn’t want us to be out here with the car parts everywhere.”
Aside from getting all the debris cleared up and giving the family a little bit of piece, they are hoping Bridgeport or Saginaw County might be able to put up a street light or reflector to save some lives in the future.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said the responsibility of cleaning the debris falls on the towing company who cleared the crash.
