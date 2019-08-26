Family and friends of two 13-year-old girls who were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver are protesting for justice.
The group gathered at Flint City Hall to demand an arrest for the deaths of Ashyrinta Clemon and her best friend Tatiana Brown.
The two were killed two years ago while walking across the street at the intersection of Saginaw and Carton Streets.
“Ashyrinta, umm funny, loved her family, she love to eat, and we miss her, we miss her,” said Ashyrinta’s aunt Annina Banks.
Banks said the driver turned himself in the next day, but police released him to gather more evidence. He has yet to be charged.
“No progress, no justice in this case. Same place we were two years ago, we are back there right now,” Banks said.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said police have not given him a complete investigation with enough evidence that would allow charges at this time.
TV5 tried to reach out to Flint Police for a comment but was unsuccessful because it was an ongoing investigation.
Banks said the police no longer returns her calls.
“They totally messed up with this investigation, so what could they possibly say to us? What could you possibly do to make this right? Seems like nothing,” Banks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.