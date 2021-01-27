The family of the man killed outside a Saginaw County Hooters last week held a wake for him on Wednesday.
Donald Patrick Jr. was shot and killed last week outside of his work in Kochville Township.
“This would be our first time seeing him, when we go to the wake today. So it’s just gonna be heart-wrenching. Everyone’s heart is gonna be torn to pieces. Yeah, I’m not ready for it,” said Donald Patrick Sr., the victim’s father. “So what we gonna do, we gonna go down there and hug each other, love each other, and stay strong for each other.”
Donald Jr. is remembered by his father and daughter, Ladonna, as a close friend, loving father and hard worker.
“Me and my dad, we was real close. All my life I always lived with him. And he always had custody of me. So we would always watch our shows together or we would go out to eat together. We just spent family time together all the time,” Ladonna said.
Donald Jr. also leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter named Olive.
“Donald was her prince. She was his princess. The first thing when he walk in the door, she would say, ‘daddy.’ And the first thing he would say, ‘princess.’ And she would just go jump up in his arms,” Patrick said.
The Patricks have started a GoFundMe to help get Ladonna settled in a new home and provide for her unborn baby.
“Everybody just holding up as best they can still. Just not really, I don’t think it hit everybody yet,” Ladonna said.
According to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are looking through security footage, social media, and asking for tips.
