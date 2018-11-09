A Mid-Michigan family is hosting a benefit dinner this weekend to help with medical expenses.
Haley Jenkins, of Vassar, is facing several surgeries as a result of brittle bone disease.
Jenkins, 24, was diagnosed in 2011 with a rare genetic disorder called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome. She has had more than 30 fractures and dislocations since birth.
She is facing several surgeries to keep her from becoming wheelchair bound, her family said.
To help with medical costs, her family is hosting a taco dinner from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Uptown North Main Conference Center in Frankenmuth.
The family is also auctioning off items at the dinner such as a Detroit Lions jersey signed by Quarterback Matthew Stafford and some Greta Van Fleet merchandise.
The price is $10 and kids 8 and younger eat free.
