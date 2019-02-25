A Mid-Michigan family's son needing medication derived from plasma medication say it has changed his life immensely.
Now they want to give back to their community.
“So he looks like a normal 4-year-old if you see him and he’s doing awesome,” said Kim Strnad.
But that wasn’t always the case for 4-year-old Jonathan Strnad.
“He was really sick a lot,” Kim said. “He was in and out of different doctors’ offices. On and off a lot of different antibiotics trying to get him healthy.”
In October, his immune system collapsed. His treatment required a medication made out of plasma from blood donors.
“He calls it his pokey medicine because it goes right into his belly,” said Matt Strnad.
A transfusion once every two weeks for forty minutes that ultimately changed Jonathan’s quality of life.
According to his parents, he hasn’t been sick since he started treatment.
“Our son has received medication that’s life saving to him from previous blood donors and the least we can do is give back to the community to raise awareness,” Matt said.
That’s why the Strnads hosted their very own blood drive at Mayfair Bible Church.
They’re hoping to stress the importance of donating blood.
“It’s not just surgeries or when somebody gets in a car accident and needs a blood transfusion,” Matt said. “It’s medication that people need every day just to survive.”
This is the first blood drive the family has hosted this year.
They plan to host another in May to collect even more blood donations.
