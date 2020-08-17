Alyscia Benavidez shared everything with her sisters.
"We were so close, all of us, like the three-four girls all shared a bedroom growing up forever,” Alyscia said. “Like shared beds, everything, that's how close we are."
And now, they share their pain.
"We are in such disbelief and such hurt that she's gone,” she said. “And it's so shocking. We can't even come to the realization that she's gone because my parents can't even go identify her body yet."
Alyscia's sister Gabryella Benavidez died Sunday night in a boat crash in Essexville that left three others with various injuries.
Family said Gabryella was a free spirit at heart. When it was warm out, like Sunday, she could always be found on a boat.
Now, the family is struggling to hold it together.
“When they say it takes a village, that's us. That's our family,” sister Salena Lust said. “We all depend on each other a lot, and there's no way we could do it without each other."
Gabryella leaves behind a six-year-old daughter Genesis, five-year-old son Sonny, and her fiancé Robert.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham believes alcohol and speed played a factor in the crash.
There are also lots of obstacles in the water.
"And especially this year has gotten a little bit worse with the dams and everything that happened upriver,” Cunningham said. “There's a lot of debris and stuff that's been floating downriver so for boaters that aren't familiar with the area when they're coming, I think there's a lot of props and lot of boats that have been damaged this season."
For such a large family, their group chat has been helpful during the pandemic for keeping everyone in touch.
But now, that once lively chat has gone mostly silent.
