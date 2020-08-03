Family in Michigan opening up restaurant during the pandemic

The service industry undoubtedly has been one of the hardest hit by coronavirus.
One Michigan family is facing a seemingly impossible task of opening up a new restaurant during the pandemic.
Reniel Billups opened her first Jamaican restaurant in Hazel Park in 2007.
It didn't really work out, but she learned a lot, so she decided to give it another go.
But she would never have guessed she would open during a pandemic.
"You read it in the history books, but never would I have expected anything like this," Billups said.
Hours after Reniel’s restaurant passed a health inspection, Gov. Whitmer shut the state down.
"Some time I laugh to keep from crying but know what, I believe you just have to be passionate about it with anything that you're doing," Billups said.
Like so many others she pivoted and started curbside pickup.
But building a customer base when folks can’t sit and enjoy the ambiance has been daunting.
"When you're having a rough day and you hours pass and no one's come through the door but then the person walks in is like it just lights up, it lights me up, because it keeps me encouraged, it does it does," Billups said.
The Jamaican native knows her way around spices and flavors of Jamaica in Pontiac in on point.
"Jerk chicken, jerk shrimp, jerk jackfruit. It is all spice or in Jamaica, they call it, pimento, that pimento gives that taste that you just won't find it at other dry rub or barbecue sauce or whatever it is," Billups said.
The restaurant had truly been a labor of love.
"A funny story is the night before our final inspection it's just me or my husband, my daughters and I, so that booth behind you, was my husband and I... we, we slept for like 30 minutes, got up, did something for another 30 minutes, and that was the entire night," Billups said.
The family poured every last dime and ounce of energy into their little slice of heaven.
"We worked on things together you know and share things together and we were able to see the finished product together," Billups said.
One unexpected challenge, it’s been difficult to find workers.
With catering services picking back up, Billups needs a dishwasher, a line cook, and a cashier.
"The staff that we do have his day sticking in there with me,” Billups said. “We can't do anything but just be hopeful. We put everything we have into this there's no other choice but to be hopeful and stick and stay."
While we’re not out of the woods yet, Billups said opening during a pandemic has made her certain of one thing, the resilience of the human spirit.
"It's just kind of renewed my faith in people and how much we love on each other.. we have the ability to love on each other. Sometimes work and business and all this stuff just kind of gets in the way and let you kind of takes away your memory of what life really should be about,” Billups said.
