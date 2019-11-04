A Bay City family is searching for answers after their home was vandalized twice.
“I was in shock, I was like what the heck,” said Chelsea Gilman.
Gilman said her family experienced a great deal of trouble on Halloween night.
“We were all asleep and we heard a huge noise,” Gilman said.
Gilman said they all jumped out of bed and ran downstairs to find that someone had thrown a rock through the window of their home located on Trumbull St.
“Someone threw a rock through our front window and I looked and there was glass everywhere, and we called the cops right away,” Gilman said.
The rock went through the window and across the room, it hit the wall with so much force that it left a gash.
“It was very scary,” Gilman said.
She said the rock was thrown right where her son usually sits, which was even more terrifying for her.
“He sits there every night and plays his video games directly across from where the rock was thrown in. If he was sitting there it would’ve hit him, he would’ve been covered in glass shards,” Gilman said.
Gilman said that a week before the rock, someone had egged their home. She said she called the police and is hoping to get her hands on the security footage taken near her home.
TV5 reached out to the police about the incident but haven’t heard back.
The family said they have a message for the person who did this.
“I was a kid, we’ve all done things, but this is too far. They’re gonna hurt someone doing things like this,” Gilman said.
