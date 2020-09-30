The family has increased the reward for information on the missing Saginaw man.
The family is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to Karl Marker coming home.
Marker ,87, is 5'7" and 185 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pants and possibly a tan jacket.
He was last seen around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 when he was headed to Fashion Square Mall.
He was driving a 2011 GMC Savannah van either tan of silver in color with license plate number AUY500.
If you see any sign of Karl, or his van, keep him in sight and call 911. If you have any other information, call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555. If you wish to remain anonymous, consider calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.