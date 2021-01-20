Michigan State Police has issued a missing and endangered advisory for a man and woman from Mid-Michigan.
Douglas Dougherty, 35, and Amanda Pomeroy were reported missing from Bay City on Jan. 16.
MSP said they may be traveling with their 7-month-old infant, Jacob Dougherty.
They were last seen in the Standish Sterling-area on Jan. 12 and have not been seen or heard from since.
Kimberly Dougherty is looking for answers too. She says members of her family haven't been seen or heard from in over a week.
"Emotionally and physically draining and lots of concerns. We just want to know they're safe," Kimberly said.
She's asking for help finding her brother, his girlfriend Amanda and their son.
"He supposedly has his cell phone and so does she but they're not answering, and it goes right to voicemail," she said.
She said a Rose City couple is offering to fly their drone to aide in the search.
"I'm ecstatic because we'll take any help we can get right now,” Kimberley said. “You know it's been eight days. I at least want peace of mind to know something."
Residents should be on the lookout for a pewter-colored 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with a possible Michigan license plate that reads EJB0041.
They cannot be reached by phone, social media, or otherwise, Michigan State Police said.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Bay City Public Safety Department at 989-892-8571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.