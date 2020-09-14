“You wonder every day. You get little tidbits you hear and you kind of put stuff together and you wonder. It’s very difficult. It’s just the silence,” Rick Leonard said.
It's silence and sadness for Rick and his family after 23-year-old Jake Leonard was shot to death months ago.
There are no suspects and no answers.
Jake was the father of a two-year-old.
“That’s been the worst part,” Rick said.
Jake was murdered July 26 just around midnight near north Mason and Madison streets in west Saginaw.
“H went over there with his friends,” Rick said. “Two of his friends he was visiting, they’d gone to a club that night. And all we know is they were on the street, one said they went to a party store and were walking back. That’s when everything went bad.”
A dark colored Cadillac sedan may have been involved.
Rick says Jake worked as a welder and had a love for hunting and fishing.
Jake was excited for opening day, one he won't get to see. So, his father plans to go in his place.
“I haven’t hunted in over 30 years,” Rick said. I decided I’m going to go out there and see what happens.”
While Rick is hoping to bag a buck in the name of his son, he truly hopes someone will step forward with information.
Jake’s family is offering a $2,500 reward.
“It’s through Crime Stoppers too, so it’s completely anonymous,” Rick said. “If anybody’s scared and stuff, I know a lot of people fear that stuff. Just give the information if you have it.”
And give this family, that two-year-old without a father, a little peace of mind.
If you have information on the shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
You can donate to their GoFundMe.
