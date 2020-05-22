Flood waters are receding across Mid-Michigan as victims continue to assess and clean up the damage and destruction that was caused.
“It’s definitely not livable,” Judy Schramm said of her Shields home.
Schramm and her family called that place home for more than 50 years.
“The walls are ripped out on the bottom of the house. All of my carpets and all of my floor is gone. Everything in the garage is tipped over,” Schramm said.
The house is now unrecognizable after the historic flood swept through Mid-Michigan earlier this week.
“This is devastating. We’re almost 80-years-old and I don’t think we can move back into this house,” Schramm said.
It is the house where they raised their kids and welcomed their grandkids. Now they are forced to say goodbye.
“If it wouldn’t’ve been for the dams, this would not have happened. We would’ve got water, but not like this,” Schramm said.
In the meantime, she and her husband are staying with their daughter while they wait to see what’s next as they turn from one disaster to another.
“The pandemic for us is gone. We aren’t doing anything about the pandemic,” Schramm said. “We’re walking up to one another, we’re hugging one another. We’re not doing the pandemic right now. Now it’s flood.”
They are remaining strong in their faith during these trying times.
“I know that my God is in control and I am going to trust him through this,” Schramm said.
