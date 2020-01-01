It was a holiday nightmare for the sage family. Their house went up in flames two days after Christmas.
“It’s just been a lot,” Shannon Sage said.
Shannon sage and her husband Brandon were living a home on Sarah street in Grand Blanc with 5 other family members. One of whom, a young child.
It was a typical evening until Brandon says he smelled smoke.
"I ran upstairs cracked the garage door,” Brandon said. “Lights were off now and there’s thick black smoke and now it’s get out time."
The fire had started in the garage of the home. All seven people and the family’s animals made it out safely.
"Everything we loved walked out that door," Shannon said.
But almost all their belongings were incinerated. The sage family was renting the home and says they don’t have renter’s insurance.
This is actually the second time a tragedy like this has hit this family. T”he last fire just 6 years ago.
"We were living out in Vernon in Shiawassee County,” Shannon said. We started smelling smoke it was kind of the same drill."
With all this loss, the family says they’ve seen immense support. A GoFundMe page was started to raise money to help them pick up the pieces.
"Right around the corner was just a flood of love,” Brandon said. “Look how many people have crawled out of the woodwork to help."
But their biggest thank you is to the men and women who showed up to put that fire out-
“The Grand Blanc Fire Department,” Brandon said. “They've changed our opinion of cops and firefighters. They’re absolutely heroes."
