Mark and Trina Carter love their pets.
“Most of them are rescues,” Mark said. “We rescued them and gave them a home and a loving family.”
One dog named Attie is a sweetheart known for cuddling and hugs.
Monday night the Carters got a call that their house was on fire.
When they arrived Attie was on the front lawn
“I got here and seen CPR being done on one of the greatest dogs I’ve ever seen on this earth," Mark said.
Mark tried to help. But it was too late.
“I’m going to miss the hugs he gave me,” Mark said.
“We lost everything,” Trina said.
Five dogs and their cat Georgia died in the fire. A few lived like Shemaya
“We’re going to miss them,” Mark said.
“We’re going to miss them all,” Trina said.
Not much is left of their 9-year-old son’s bedroom. Inside these burned out windows is where their 13-year-old son would normally be staying.
They’re just thankful the kids weren’t home when this fire broke out.
“Terrified of why us,” Mark said. “All our baby pictures everything gone. So, it’s heart wrenching and then you got to tell your 9-year-old son he don’t got a dog no more.”
Everything the Carters had, gone. This was the house they wanted to start their family in.
“We we’re doing actually decent,” Mark said. “Living paycheck to paycheck but making it. Putting it into the house and wanting to buy it and then this happens. It’s bad.”
They tell me investigators believe it was an electrical fire. The Carters are working on finding a place to stay.
They say spent what little they had on a vet visit today for their surviving dog.
“We just need help,” Mark said. “Just trying to get through this hard time. Hopefully we can rebuild and start our family again.”
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family rebuild.
