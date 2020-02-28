A devastating fire killed a pregnant woman and her young daughter while leveling their home.
The flames spread even further, forcing neighbors from their homes as well.
At least one other home in the Bridgeport mobile home park was destroyed in the blaze. The residents inside lost nearly everything.
“Surviving. Things are looking better, slowly, day by day,” said Jaromir Hasek, resident.
Hasek and his family lost their home during the fire in Bridgeport on Tuesday.
Hasek’s neighbors, Emilee Woodruff and her daughter Autumn, died when flames broke out in their trailer. The fire spread to Hasek’s place, destroying everything inside.
“Pretty much hoping to rebuild and put a roof over our head and just hope things come back to normal,” Hasek said.
Hasek’s sister Moya has set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise money for a new home.
“So far, we’ve made almost $900 in less than a day and that’s really great,” Moya said.
Moya said the goal is to find an apartment. She is hoping people can lend a hand.
“It would be so helpful because then I could start getting online schooling, getting back to school, making friends,” Moya said.
In the meantime, if you have any clothes, blankets or pillows you can spare, the Haseks said they would appreciate that.
Hasek said he is in shock over the tragic turn of events that took place earlier this week. But he said he is finding comfort, thanks to a community that has wrapped its arms around this family.
“Still hard to process, but I’m definitely thankful and I wish I had a way to repay it back but I’m just blessed and thankful,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.