After nine years, there was a startling discovery in a missing person’s case when the car of Eric Lee Franks, a Saginaw County man who has been missing since March 2011, was found in Clare last week at a car lot.
“I just walked through the door to his office and into the detail bay in the next room and there sits Eric’s car,” said Chad Baus, Franks’ brother in law.
Baus is still blown away by this turn of events.
He says it all started when they received a tip from a woman in California who saw Franks’ case on a television program two years ago and ran his car’s VIN number through a Carfax report.
Last week, the website sent an email saying the car, a 2001 Chevy Malibu, had recently received an oil change in Clare.
Baus and his family then traveled to the area and were directed to a man who Baus says had purchased the car at an estate sale and had it sitting in his lot.
“After nine years, I knew it the moment I saw it. Of course we checked the VIN number and checked some other identifying things we knew on the car and it was 100% Eric’s car.”
After that, Baus said they called Michigan State Police who confirmed to TV5 that the car was, in fact, Franks’ missing vehicle and that it’s being looked at by their crime lab.
However, they weren’t able to give away any specifics on its whereabouts for the past few years.
For Baus, this latest discovery has given him and his family hope that they will be able to receive an answer on Franks’ disappearance.
“It means a lot to us when people want to hear our story and it means a lot to us when people want to help in whatever small way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.