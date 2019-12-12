Flint Police are investigating tonight after a dog was found beaten to death in its backyard.
The dog's owners are heartbroken and can't understand why someone would kill their loveable pup.
“It hurts because we love the dog,” Randy Huyck said.
Randy Huyck and his family are grieving the loss of their family dog, rocky.
Huyck says he found his dog beaten to death covered in blood in their own backyard, the pictures too gruesome to show on TV.
Huyck says they've had Rocky since he was a puppy.
“We’ve had him for 10 years and we have another one in the house and we don’t want them to go outside because we don’t want them to get hurt,” Huyck said.
He says the weather was warmer on Monday night and the family made the mistake of leaving the dog outside all night.
Their German Shepherd mix was found Tuesday morning still attached to its tether.
Huyck's family receives help from Stephanie Isaac and her organization The Greater Flint Dog Outreach.
The group provides food and hay to families who may be struggling to care for their animals.
She says she visited Rocky once a week for the past year.
“This is not an animal attack, this is something a human did,” Isaac said.
We reached out to Flint Police and they tell us they are still investigating and cannot comment on the incident right now.
Isaac and Huyck say they want answers and to find the person behind this brutal attack.
“What we want is justice for the dog, justice for Rocky, he was a nice dog,” Isaac said. “He was not reactive in anyway all he wanted was love and a pat on the head.”
“I hope people get caught doing this because it’s cruel to the animals,” Isaac said.
