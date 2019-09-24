Family and friends are mourning a man who died last week in a car crash
“I can’t remember a time when he wasn't there,” said Darriss Pinkston.
Pinkston from Flint is missing her best friend, Mandric Stewart.
“We're not blood related, but that's my brother,” Pinkston said.
Stewart was killed in the early on September 17 in a single car crash on Clio Road near his home in Genesee County.
Investigators said they believe Stewart’s car was southbound and went into the northbound lanes before hitting a pole. But they are still investigating the root cause of the crash.
Pinkston says their entire family is at a loss.
“It’s hard, I definitely didn’t think we'd be here right now talking about him and he's not here,” she said.
Stewart's family says he worked two jobs in the area and previously spent many years working for child protective services.
A personality that the family said is irreplaceable.
“Goofy, everyone called him Bigs and Mandark,” Pinkston said. “[He was] the life of every party.
But what was he most of all?
“Great father, there's nothing he wouldn't do for his kids,” she said.
Stewart’s funeral is set for Saturday at Church of the Harvest in Flint.
His family also set up a GoFundMe page to help out his children.
“It will be everything. It will be their start, something that he would do for them,” Pinkston said.
