A family is mourning after a 40-year-old mother was killed following a hit-and-run in Flint earlier this month.
“Everybody’s so sad. Really don’t have words for it. I’m mostly worried about her only son, ya know. Really, because she was so young herself,” said Eric Zudell, Emily Zudell’s ex-husband.
Emily Zudell, 40, died after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 16.
A motorist hit her with a vehicle, dropped her off at the hospital, and then drove away, according to police.
“Have nightmares, yeah, about it. Unfinished business. Things that I never got to say to her, Jacob never got to say to her. That’s what really hurts right now. It’s really lingering to us right now,” Eric Zudell said.
The incident happened on Euston Street near Freeman Avenue in Flint.
Eric Zudell said it was a jealous ex-boyfriend.
Police believe it was Barry Saylor. Saylor was charged on Thursday, Sept. 24 with first-degree murder, reckless driving causing death, and domestic violence.
“Flat out smacked her. I guess then he put her in the car, dropped her off at McLaren, fled and took off,” Eric Zudell said.
Emily Zudell had a son who has autism. He is grieving the loss of his mother.
Eric Zudell said they are still working on trying to raise money for the funeral and for her son.
Right now, he is just happy they found the person they believe is responsible.
“It’s a bad situation all around. It does give me some kind of sense of little bit of closure, you can understand that,” he said.
