A family is mourning a son who died Tuesday after being hit by a car last week.
"He was the best," is how Vanessa Andrews describes her son Stewart Case.
The 14-year-old was taken off life support October 8 after being hit by a car.
Andrews said there’s so much she will miss.
"Just not hearing his laugh or get a phone call from him in the morning saying, ‘Mom I’m going to school’ or at lunch saying ‘Mom I’m taking a break. How is your day?’ That’s just really going to tear me up," Andrews said.
She describes the incident that lead to Stewart’s death as a freak accident.
Stewart’s parents said he was hit near Dort Highway. They said he was taking a different route to school because he was on his way back from asking a girl to homecoming."
Stewart's father David Case said they were able to donate Stewart’s organs and tissues to the Gift of Life.
"They were able to use his heart,” David said. “Which is the biggest gift he could give, because that boy had a huge heart."
The family said they are now grieving their son and also trying to come up with a way to pay for his final arrangements.
"We weren’t expecting to cover funeral costs,” David said. “We are going to do the best we can with as little as we have. We have everything set up and we’re going to try to make payments on it."
Both of Stewart's parents said they are honored by all the love and support and are asking for continued thoughts and prayers during this hard time.
"It’s the worst pain you could feel,” Andrews said. “No one should have to bury a child. It’s the worst thing I’ve ever had to do."
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral costs. You can donate here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.