It's been over four days since Karl Marker was last seen.
He was headed to the Fashion Square Mall, something not uncommon for Karl.
What is uncommon, however, is his absence.
"Mr. Marker did not return home," Michigan State Police Sgt Joseph Rowley.
As time continues, the list of places Marker could be is multiplying.
"With the amount of time that has gone by, he could be anywhere in the country at this point," Rowley said.
The Marker family has been searching on their own and the Michigan State Police have conducted searches both on ground and in air, but they need the community's help in locating Karl.
"Today the Michigan State Police is looking to partner with everybody,” Rowley said. “Mr. Marker may have traveled well outside the area."
His family believes his worsening dementia is a factor in his disappearance.
"With dementia there are different factors that could lead to the worsening of his state,” said his granddaughter Kimberly Flachs. “With COVID-19, social isolation is a major factor in disease progression, and so we think during the COVID pandemic, he's gotten worse."
His family hopes to get him home safely and soon, because tomorrow is a special day.
"He lived with my grandmother and they took care of each other,” Flachs said. “Tomorrow they’re celebrating their 65th anniversary and we'd love to bring him home.”
"What a wonderful gift it would be to get him home for that," Rowley said.
Marker is 5'7" and 185 pounds. His family said he suffers from dementia.
He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pants and possibly a tan jacket.
He was driving a 2011 GMC Savannah van either tan of silver in color with license plate number AUY500.
