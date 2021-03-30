A mid-Michigan man hospitalized in Detroit with multiple severe injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle.
His wife said his road to recovery will be a long and expensive one.
“My phone rang it was from his phone, there was a gentleman on the other end that said, ‘don’t panic your husband was just hit by a car,’” said Rosalyn Villareal.
Villareal received that devastating call last night. Her husband Chett was hit by a car while on his bike right around the corner from her job at Shattuck and Michigan. She dropped everything and rushed to the scene.
“He was laying on the ground the lady that struck him was still there, so it was not a hit-and-run,” she said.
His injuries are severe.
“A lot of pain he was bleeding really bad from his head,” Rosalyn said. “His leg is hurt really really bad he broke both the bones in his leg.”
Chett was rushed into surgery at Covenant. But due to the extent of his injuries he has to be transported to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
“He has to have rods put in his leg to put the leg back together,” she said. “And then he has to have plastic surgery because the wound is so open with no skin.”
It'll be a long road to recovery. One that will require Rosalyn to stop working in order to take care of her husband. But with three teenage sons, bills and now medical expenses, she's worried.
“I don’t want to get into debt with the medical expenses,” she said.
Rosalyn created a GoFundMe page and is hoping it will help keep her family afloat after this tragedy.
“I really appreciate the help so much it means more than people can even understand to go through something like this it’s terrifying it really is,” she said.
You can help the family, by donating to the GoFundMe.
